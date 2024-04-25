Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Discounted by 70% Out of Nowhere

The price of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has been slashed by over 70% without any warning whatsoever. At the time of this writing, the newest Call of Duty installment isn't even six months old. As a result, MW3 has largely continued to retail for its typical value of $69.99 at most retailers. Fortunately, for those who have been waiting for a sale to hit the game, a new offer at GameStop is exactly what you've been waiting for.

As of this afternoon, GameStop has cut the price of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III down to merely $19.99. This represents roughly a 72% change in price, making this the best deal that we've ever seen for MW3. To make this offer just a bit sweeter, the deal also applies to new copies of the game rather than those that are pre-owned. Historically, many of the best deals that GameStop has offered are tied to pre-owned versions rather than new ones, but that isn't the case in this situation.

As one might expect, there does happen to be a caveat with this price change for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Specifically, this discount has only been applied to the PlayStation 5 version of the game. The Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One versions of MW3 both continue to sit at $69.99 for the time being. A reason behind this PS5-specific price alteration hasn't been given, but it's one that likely doesn't upset many since PlayStation's newest console is the most popular on the market at the moment.

The silver lining of this for Xbox owners is that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III should come to Xbox Game Pass on a long enough timeline. Since Microsoft now owns Activision and the larger Call of Duty franchise, it stands to reason that many various games in the series will end up hitting Game Pass one day. Whether these additions happen in the coming weeks or months isn't known, but we might learn more from Xbox during its big summer event happening in June.