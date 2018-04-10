Call of Duty Swatter Responsible for One Man’s Death Threatens to Act Again

At the end of December, we reported the tragic news of an innocent man being shot, and killed, due to a swatting prank gone horribly, horribly wrong. The incident occurred when two boys got into a fight during a Call of Duty match, which went from an average heated argument to deadly in a blink of an eye and a stranger was caught in the crossfire. An arrest was later made, a charge dealt, and now … a boast.

Twenty-five year old Tyler Barriss somehow managed to get access to Twitter during his time in Jail and wasted no time boasting his own ego while threatening to swat once more.

Swatting, for those of you who don’t know, is an idiotic and irresponsible form of harassment used by man-babies who don’t like losing at video games. When someone wants to go out of their way to harm or inconvenience their opponent, they’ll hire someone to call in a fake threat to their home, triggering a SWAT response. Can’t beat your opponent in Call of Duty? No need to throw a fit, just call the police and tell them that your opponent is violent, wielding weapons, and holding hostages. Nothing could possibly go wrong, right?

How am I on the Internet if I’m in jail? Oh, because I’m an eGod, that’s how — Infamy the Lord (@GoredTutor36) April 6, 2018

All right, now who was talking shit? >:) Your ass is about to get swatted — Infamy the Lord (@GoredTutor36) April 6, 2018

As far as how he was given access, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office released a press statement that a new software upgrade given to the innmate’s kiosk was handled improperly, granting public internet access “for less than a few hours.”

Barriss also bragged about how much “swag” he has in jail with a few subsequent tweets during his access period.

Tyler Barriss previously received his sentence in Kansas for his hand in a childish “prank” that led to the horrific events that changed a family forever. Barriss, despite his claim that he did “nothing wrong,” has officially been charged with involuntary manslaughter that resulted in the death of the unarmed twenty-eight year old Andrew Finch.

25 year old Tyler Barriss was taken in regarding phoning in a hoax phone call to police in Kansas, resulting in an unsuspecting man’s death. The false claim call was made with a completely fabricated story about a man that killed someone, and was holding hostages. When police responded, they responded with brute force borne from a grave error. Barris later stated that it was funny, and that it’s not his fault someone died. Many have come out to lay blame on both sides involved, but as this time – we know of Barriss’ charge, which was involuntary manslaughter.

