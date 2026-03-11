PlayStation Plus Is Adding More 8 Games in March 2026

PlayStation Plus is set to add eight more games for Extra and Premium subscribers to play in a little under a week. Within the past day, a reputable report came about which detailed a handful of PS5 and PS4 games that would be coming to the PS Plus Game Catalog in March 2026. Now, we know that this leak was accurate and will result in some truly heavy-hitters landing on the PlayStation subscription service.

Set to go live next week on March 17th, PS Plus subscribers will be able to download and play some truly acclaimed games across a variety of genres. This slate of titles for March 2026 is notably headlined by the lauded JRPG Persona 5 Royal, the latest entry in EA’s football series Madden NFL 26, and the popular 2024 shooter Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. Meanwhile, on the PS Plus Classics front, Premium members will be able to get their hands on the PSP fighting game Tekken: Dark Resurrection.

Here’s the full lineup of games joining the PS Plus Game Catalog this month:

PS Plus Game Catalog

Persona 5 Royal (PS5, PS4)

Persona 5 Royal – Ultimate Edition (PS4)

Madden NFL 26 (PS5)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 (PS5)

Blasphemous 2 (PS5, PS4)

Astroneer (PS5, PS4)

Metal Eden (PS5)

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria (PS5)

PS Plus Classics (Premium Only)

Tekken: Dark Resurrection (PS5, PS4)

Are These PS Plus Games Worth Playing?

In short, this is one of the best lineups for the PS Plus Game Catalog that we’ve seen in months. If you’re a fan of role-playing games and have somehow never played Persona 5 Royal before, then it’s a must-play on PS Plus. Even outside of other big-name titles like Space Marine 2 and Madden NFL 26, some of the lesser-known games on this list, like Metal Eden and Blasphemous 2, have been a huge hit with audiences. Perhaps the only disappointment is that Tekken: Dark Resurrection is the only addition to the Classics tier in March, which continues a trend from PlayStation that has been going on for months at this point.

Along with these games joining the PS Plus Game Catalog, the monthly free games on the service are still up for grabs as well. This group includes PGA Tour 2K25, Monster Hunter Rise, The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road, and Slime Rancher 2, all of which will remain available until April 6th.

