New Cozy Game for Nintendo Switch Will Cure Your Pokopia FOMO (& It’s Just $20)

Since the Pokemon life sim released, it feels like Pokopia is all the internet is talking about. But even if it feels like it, not everyone is playing the new Pokemon game. After all, Pokopia is the first Switch 2 exclusive Pokemon title, and not everyone has a Switch 2 just yet. While the game’s popularity will no doubt make it a system seller, the reality is that a shiny new Switch 2 isn’t in every gamer’s budget. Thankfully, plenty of great new games are still releasing for the original Switch, including one that could fill the human Ditto-shaped hole in your heart.

If seeing everyone play Pokopia has you yearning for a game that combines cozy life sim and creature-collecting vibes, I’ve got good news. The highly anticipated indie game Collector’s Cove is set to release on March 12th, with a multi-platform launch. It will be available for PC, PS5, and the original Nintendo Switch. Better yet, it’s quite budget-friendly at just $20 USD full price, with a launch discount that brings it down to $17.99. Here’s why this one should be on your radar.

Collector’s Cove Brings a Cozy High-Seas Farming Adventure to Switch

Image courtesy of Voodoo Duck

I, like many farming sim and Pokemon fans, have had my eye on Collector’s Cove for a while. The game puts a unique spin on the farming sim by taking place primarily on the high seas. Your farm is afloat as you explore the ocean, side-by-side with the animal pal who helps keep your boat-slash-farm afloat. Along the way, you’ll fill in your Collector’s Compendium with rare crops, elusive fish, and other discoveries on each new island you encounter.

Though the game is more farming sim and adventure game than creature collector, it centers on your bond with your animal companion. And filling in the Collector’s Compendium will give you that “gotta catch ’em all” feeling as you reel in fish and cultivate rare crops. Plus, there’s plenty of crafting and exploration to go along with it, making this a solid new cozy game for Nintendo Switch owners. If you’re still not sure whether this game is for you, check out the release date trailer below:

With adorable 3D graphics and a cozy soundtrack, plus plenty of different areas to explore, Collector’s Cove is poised to be one of the best new cozy games of the year. And with its multiplatform release and reasonable price point, it’s going to be a lot more accessible than a Switch 2 exclusive like Pokopia. There’s also a free demo still available on Steam if you want to try before you commit to buying the game outright.

Collector’s Cove arrives on PC via Steam and Epic Games, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on March 12th. At full price, the game is $20 USD, but it’s got an introductory markdown of 10% off in the Nintendo eShop. That means you can grab it for just $17.99 from now until April 1st. Whether you’ve been feeling left out of the Pokopia hype or just want another relaxing farming sim with cute critters, this is definitely one to add to your collection.

Is Collector's Cove on your wishlist?