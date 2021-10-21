New Call of Duty: Vanguard Trailer Highlights the Game’s Photorealism

Activision and Sledgehammer Games released a new trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard today that gave prospective fans a better idea of just how realistic the upcoming shooter will be. Thanks to the help of two renowned photojournalists who have covered wars in the past, Sledgehammer was able to give each photographer the ability to capture a number of unique shots from the world of Vanguard. And now, those images are being sold with the proceeds going to charity.

Seen in the new video, which you can watch below, Sledgehammer Games was able to outfit Alex Potter and Sebastiano Piccolomini with tech that would allow them to traverse through the landscape that has been created within Call of Duty: Vanguard. Thanks to the development tools that Sledgehammer has at its disposal, the studio was able to establish a version of the battlefields that may have actually been seen during World War II within Vanguard. From there, Potter and Piccolomini were able to venture through this virtual landscape and document the experience. “These were situations that I would normally capture,” said Potter in an accompanying press release. “I was impressed with how kinetic and immersive it all was,” Piccolomini added. “As photographers, this is what conflict looks like.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/n_-ed085Eo8

As mentioned, the images that were taken during this session are actually available to purchase right now through Bleecker Trading. Four pictures in total were captured, with each receiving only a maximum of 25 prints. Funds that are accrued through this program will then be donated to The Call of Duty Endowment, which is an organization that has been established by Activision in recent years to help veterans find careers after their time working in the military.

When it comes to Call of Duty: Vanguard itself, the new bits of gameplay showcased in this trailer continue to look quite impressive on the whole. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer to see how the full game turns out as Vanguard is poised to launch next month on November 5. When it releases, it will be heading to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms.