Call of Duty: Vanguard Update Has Bad News for Shotgun Users

A new Call of Duty: Vanguard update is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series consoles alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything the update does. Most notably, the update has nerfed shotguns. That said, it’s not limited to this, there are other weapon changes and fixes, plus adjustments to perks and killstreaks. Further, while the update is almost exclusively focused on multiplayer, there is something for Zombies players as well.

While Sledgehammer Games has provided everything the update does, what it hasn’t done has provided file size information for any platform. In other words, we don’t have any information on how long the update will take to download, but the fairly brief patch notes suggest the file size is on the smaller side.

Below, you can check out the update’s complete and official patch notes, courtesy of Sledgehammer Games:

MULTIPLAYER

Bug Fixes

Weapons Longshots now count when achieved through Incendiary Round’s damage over time When previewing the Welgun after unlocking Challenges in Multiplayer, the Welgun is no longer missing challenge details Corrected unintended behavior with Buck and Slug, which resulted in players getting headshot bonuses when shooting limbs

Perks Players with the Fortified Perk are no longer immune to any fire damage including Flamenaut and Incendiary Grenade

Killstreaks Fixed an issue where some players would not retain their Killstreaks in between rounds Users can no longer gain infinite ammo with a Killstreak bug exploit



Weapon Balancing

Shotguns Akimbo Double Barrel Shotgun Damage has been reduced

Attachments Buck and Slug Range has been reduced



Adjusted CDL Recipes with the following:

Match start timer is now 30 seconds

Removed FMJ from Restricted List

Respawn Delay Timer set to 3.5 seconds

Suicide Respawn Delay Timer set to 4.5 seconds

Added Incendiary Grenades to Restricted List

Added Bombing Run to Restricted List

All Killstreaks, except Artillery Strike and Cruise Missile, are restricted and not able to be used while in Ranked matches

ZOMBIES

Artifacts Addressed an issue that could occasionally prevent the player’s Artifact from working properly after using a Self-Revive.

Support Addressed an issue where Support weapons could provide infinite ammo.



Call of Duty: Vanguard is available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.