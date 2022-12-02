Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Player Discovers Hidden Verdansk Easter Egg

Verdansk was gone long before the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, but the map has not been forgotten! Fans have noticed that the sequel contains a secret reference to the original Warzone map, and it can be seen in an unlikely place: on the left arm of the operator Reyes! Reddit user tiktokalnuke made a video showing how the map on Reyes' arm is actually a piece of the Verdansk map, and even revealed how it lines up. It's hard to say if this is just a fun Easter egg, or if it could be a hint of things to come.

The video from tiktokalnuke can be found in the Reddit post embedded below.

Verdansk was a frequent source of controversy among Call of Duty: Warzone players. Many frequently complained that the map had overstayed its welcome, and even Dr Disrespect had noted his boredom. As such, many were overjoyed when Activision decided to replace it. However, the video from tiktokalnuke has left many fans feeling nostalgic for the map! A lot of players even went so far to say that they didn't realize how good it was while it was available. As a result of this Easter egg, there has been some speculation that Activision might be planning a return for Verdansk, but if that were to happen, it probably wouldn't be for quite some time!

Verdansk launched alongside Call of Duty: Warzone back in March 2020. While the map did get a refresh in the form of Verdansk '84, it wasn't actually replaced until December 2021. Activision swapped the map that month for Caldera. The launch of Warzone 2 last month saw the debut of Al Mazrah, and it's safe to say a lot of players are still getting a feel for it!

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

