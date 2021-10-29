Call of Duty: Warzone Officially Reveals Verdansk Replacement

Earlier today, Activision revealed a roadmap for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard. The roadmap includes a number of details players can expect to see from the two games over the next few weeks, including the release of the long-awaited replacement for Verdansk. Fans have known for a long time now that Verdansk would be getting dumped, and now we know the new map’s name: Caldera. Verdansk has been around since Warzone‘s release back in March of 2020, and fans that have been there since the beginning might be happy to have a change of scenery.

Players won’t get a chance to visit Caldera until December 2nd, but new information about the island will be revealed during a limited-time event starting November 24th. The Secrets of the Pacific event will reveal “vital information about the island’s points of interest;” according to Activision, the map will have more than 200 when it drops. Then, on November 30th, the destruction of Verdansk will take place during a special event. Activision says further details are classified, but a small teaser can be seen in the Tweet embedded below.

https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1453771072445161476

It will be interesting to see how players react to the new map! Some Warzone purists are bound to miss Verdansk, but it seems like a lot of players are ready to move on. Dr Disrespect has frequently shared his boredom with the current map, and he doesn’t seem to be alone in that regard. Hopefully the change will provide a breath of fresh air for players looking for change. Of course, not all change is good change, but Caldera should provide Activision with an opportunity to shake up Warzone in a very big way. The next month will be a long one for players looking forward to Caldera, but it looks like the game will have plenty for players to enjoy in the meantime!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Call of Duty: Warzone? Are you looking forward to checking out Caldera? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!