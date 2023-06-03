Call of Duty: Warzone 2's New Map First Look Possibly Leaked

A new look at Call of Duty: Warzone 2's new map seems to have been leaked. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is one of the biggest games out there and it's trying to right some of the wrongs of its predecessor. Although the first game was pretty solid, Call of Duty: Warzone was not really built with longevity in mind, at least in the way Activision had ended up doing things in the years since its release. New maps were slow to release, there wasn't a lot of room to add big new mechanics that gave combat and exploration more depth, and it was generally quite buggy and flawed.

However, we've already gotten one Resurgence map in Warzone 2 since launch and another map that will support Battle Royale and Resurgence is reportedly coming as soon as this month. We don't know a ton about the map outside of the fact it is supposedly named Vondel and is set in the Netherlands, but a new leak may give us our first look at the map. A new song has been released on Beatport known as "Sound of Vondel" and the artwork appears to be a top down look at a piece of the map. The artwork also features the Call of Duty logo and the composer, Oliver Heldens, is a very established Dutch DJ. It seems like there's probably a bit of legitimacy to this leak, though it's a bit difficult to actually make out any key locations from the artwork as it's not terribly detailed.

Potential first look at Vondel, the new Warzone map has been shared early by a Spinnin' Records – Sound of Vondel https://t.co/1JqDLOdfUI pic.twitter.com/VXfZtKmO9Z — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 3, 2023

As of right now, we have yet to get any concrete, official confirmation of Vondel, but it's likely not far off. Season 4 begins later this month and Activision will likely start teasing what to expect from Call of Duty: Warzone 2's new seasonal content very soon. As of right now, who knows how it will turn out, but it does show that Warzone 2 is doing a better job of putting out content than the previous game.

