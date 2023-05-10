Nickmercs, TimTheTatman Reveal Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Skins

Nickmercs and TimTheTatman are coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Call of Duty is a series that always finds a way to stay relevant. Despite being 20 years old, it is as big as it has ever been thanks to free-to-play spin-offs, mobile versions, big annual releases, and a massive stranglehold on the internet itself. Streamers and content creators have built careers around Call of Duty and it has allowed them the opportunity to be able to work directly with the developers to go hands-on with the games before they release, provide feedback, and serve as ambassadors that can directly communicate what the fans want to the ones responsible for making the games.

With all of that said, it seems like these content creators are getting far more involved now. Nickmercs has announced that he will have a skin in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 starting on May 31st. This will mark the first time a streamer or content creator has been made playable in a Call of Duty game.

We’re officially in @CallofDuty 💥



Peep my new MFAM Operator & skin bundle — available 5.31.23! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h4TMWdNxG8 — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) May 10, 2023

Around the same time Nickmercs revealed his new skin, TimTheTatman showed off his cosmetic, too. Like the one for Nickmercs, TimTheTatman's bundle is an Operator along with some extra cosmetics like a weapon skin and charm.

Characters from major film franchises like Rambo, Die Hard, and Scream have all been featured in the series, and Kevin Durant has been confirmed as a playable character as part of the new mid-season update for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Prices haven't been shared yet for the Nickmercs and TimTheTatman bundles, but we know that the new skin sets will be out on May 31st.

Honored to have my own operator in @callofduty – a game I've played my whole life and also started my streaming career ❤️



The TimTheTatman bundle drops May 31st! – don't miss it 📆 #CoDPartner pic.twitter.com/qF0AQ4o809 — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) May 10, 2023

As of right now, it remains to be seen if any other content creators will join Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Both TimTheTatman and Nickmercs are currently working on their own battle royale game which is being referred to as Project V. It's still early days, so it'll likely be a while before we get any footage or significant details on the project.

