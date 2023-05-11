How To Get TimTheTatman in Call of Duty: Warzone 2

TimTheTatman is joining the many operators available in Call of Duty via Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Call of Duty has come a long away since its inception, moving past the days of $15 map packs that were lowkey a bit of a rip-off in hindsight and embracing the live service model of current games. The series has taken a lot of cues from Fortnite, even going as far as trying to crossover with other brands, franchises, and real life figures. Rambo, Die Hard, and a number of other major action franchises have all crossed over with Call of Duty in recent years, but now the series is trying something slightly different.

It was confirmed today that TimTheTatman and Nickmercs are coming to Call of Duty later this month. The two figures are some of the biggest video game streamers out there right now and hold a great deal of influence on the gaming community. This will mark the first time a streamer has been featured in a Call of Duty game. However, fans will have to wait just a bit longer before jumping in on the action as these skins are not available to the public quite yet.

How to Get TimTheTatman's Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Skin

If you want to play as TimTheTatman (or Nickmercs) in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 or Call of Duty: Warzone 2, you can expect each bundle to cost about 2,400 COD Points which is equivalent to $20. So, in total, if you want both it'll likely set you back $40. These prices haven't been confirmed quite yet, but that's the cost of most bundles featuring a new operator. In addition to the skins for these two streamers, you'll also get charms and weapon blueprints to help you in battle. The skins are slated to launch on May 31st, so you'll have to wait until then to access them in the in-game store. The store tends to refresh around 9AM PT, so look for it sometime that morning.

What do you think of the TimTheTatman and Nickmercs skins in Call of Duty? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.