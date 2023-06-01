Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Reportedly Getting New Map Very Soon

A new map is reportedly coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 very, very soon. Call of Duty: Warzone has been one of the biggest free-to-play games out there for the last several years and its sequel, Warzone 2, has only upped the ante. There's a bigger map, more mechanics and depth via things like cars with destructible pieces and fuel, and a foundation for a proper live service game, as the predecessor wasn't really designed with longevity in mind. We've already gotten a Resurgence map at the start of the year and it looks like we're already about to get our next map very soon.

Fans have been anticipating a new Call of Duty: Warzone 2 map for a bit thanks to various rumors, leaks, and datamines, but it's about to come to fruition a bit sooner than some may have expected. According to CharlieIntel, a new map known as Vondel is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 during season 4, which starts later this month. It's unclear if it will release on day one of the new season or come later, but we should expect to hear more soon. It will start as a Resurgence map, but will be a Battle Royale and DMZ map at some point as well. It will not take Al Mazrah, the main Battle Royale map, out of rotation either. Vondel is supposedly set in the Netherlands and is being made by Beenox, which made Rebirth Island in the previous game. Another Warzone 2 map known as Los Almas is expected to launch later this year with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which means we could have three different Battle Royale maps in the rotation by the end of the year.

Season 04 begins June 14th and will include the new Warzone map Vondel, which is set in Netherlands and is developed by Beenox, per sources. Map will have Resurgence support to start. More info to come 👀 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 31, 2023

Warzone 2 map sizes, in order:



1. Al Mazrah

2. Vondel

3. Ashika Island



Stay tuned for June 14. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 31, 2023

This should provide a lot of variety for players and help make sure there's not as much fatigue in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It's unclear if players will get to choose what map they play on or if it will be randomized like in multiplayer. Given they may not want to hurt the player pools, it seems more likely they'll randomize it, but that's pure speculation.

What do you want to see from the new Call of Duty: Warzone 2 map? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.