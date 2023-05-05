Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Leaks Long Requested Feature

It seems like a highly requested feature could be coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is one of the biggest games out there right now, but it also angers tons of people. Many people got into the rhythm of the original Warzone and its sequel opted to make a lot of big changes that altered the way you play the game. Infinity Ward and Raven have made a lot of effort to take player feedback into consideration to strike a finer balance between the original game and the vision for the sequel. Many have also been frustrated with how Warzone 2 performs, particularly with how much it crashes or disconnects players from a match.

With that said, a player recently spotted a feature that has not actually been added to the game yet. A glitch appears to have revealed a feature that may be in the works and would allow players to rejoin a Warzone 2 match. In theory, this would mean if you get disconnected or your game crashes, you'll be able to get back in with no problem. Of course, this does beg the question of if you'd still have all your gear back and so on. It also begs the question of if such a feature could be used to cheat. For instance, if you're in a really bad spot in-game, could you toggle your internet off and on to force a disconnect and then come back once the heat has died down? It looks like there's also a timer so you can't wait out an entire game and then join in the final circle, but it all really remains to be seen.

Re-join feature in Warzone 2 OMG!🔥 pic.twitter.com/6PvPyhLwxw — Fifakill (@Fifakill_) May 3, 2023

My first experience of the ‘re-join’ feature in Warzone 2!!! pic.twitter.com/weJi1JqNo5 — Fifakill (@Fifakill_) May 3, 2023

Of course, this feature could get scrapped, but the fact that elements of it are currently in the game suggests it may be closer to happening than not. Hopefully Raven has figured out a way to correctly so it doesn't cause issues. Either way, hopefully we will hear more about it soon.

Do you think a rejoin feature is a smart addition to Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.