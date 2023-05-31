Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Get New Update for May 31

A new update for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has today rolled out across all platforms. Currently, both of Activision's latest Call of Duty titles are in the midst of Season 3, which should extend into this summer. And while it's not yet known what might be coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in Season 4, today's new update should slightly improve both shooters.

Available to download at this very moment, the newest update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is pretty small in stature. Across both games, Activision has made a couple of tweaks with weapons like the ISO Hemlock and Cronen Squall. For the most part, though, this patch looks to primarily fix a number of lingering bugs that have been found in both games. So if you've found various issues with MW2 or Warzone 2 in recent weeks, hopefully, those errors have now been rectified.

You can find the full patch notes for today's latest Call of Duty update attached down below.

GLOBAL

WEAPONS



Adjustments

» Assault Rifles «

ISO Hemlock Reduced damage to armor using all 5.56 ammunition | Warzone 2.0 Only

Cronen Squall Reduced damage range Reduced headshot multiplier Small increase to recoil in semi auto mode Small reduction to rate of fire in semi auto mode Reduced maximum damage per shot against armor | Warzone 2.0 Only



GLOBAL BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the Player would see edit options for their secondary weapon instead of their primary while editing a Loadout in-match

Fixed an issue causing the "mute self" icon to appear incorrectly in the channel list

Fixed an issue causing the "Rock and/or Roll" War Track to be unavailable in the Vehicle customization menu

Fixed an exploit on Santa Seña where Players could get inside geometry and under the Map in Ground War

[Ranked Play] Fixed an issue that allowed matches to cancel later than intended.

WARZONE 2.0

GENERAL

The competitive ruleset for Private Matches has been updated to match the most current version of Warzone Ranked Play.

RANKED PLAY

Adjustments

Deployment fees are now displayed in the pre-game lobby.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Warzone Ranked Play Seasonal Rewards would not show in the After Action Report when earned

Fixed an issue causing Match Cancel text to overlap and display incorrectly

Fixed an issue where SR for the final kill was not being awarded

Fixed an issue that allowed players to enter into a match as an incomplete squad once the countdown timer had begun.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue that would prevent the Most Wanted Contract from completing if the timer was reduced to below zero via looting.

Fixed an issue causing Buy Stations and Redeploy Drones to spawn incorrectly in Massive Resurgence. The spawns should now align with core Battle Royale and Ranked Play.

DMZ