Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Locked Out by "Purchase Modern Warfare 2" Bug

Another Call of Duty: Warzone 2 issue cropped up this weekend with players getting locked out of games and asked to purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to continue playing the battle royale game. Reports from players regarding this issue first started appearing on Thursday night, and apparently, it led to many a ruined gaming night when people found that they couldn't keep playing the free-to-play Warzone 2. Neither Raven Software nor Infinity Ward appear to have commented on the issue yet at this time.

While not completely widespread (we'd know for sure if nobody at all could play Warzone 2), reports of this problem started showing up in Call of Duty forums this week. While it's not known if the issues are related to one another, the problems appear to have started shortly after Infinity Ward pushed out a fix for social issues in Warzone 2 that prevented players from partying up with one another.

"Anyone else having this issue? I was playing DMZ just fine, then decided to play a Battle Royale and it requires MW2 purchase to play," Redditor Eiyer said regarding the issue. "So decided to go back to DMZ...and it will NOT find a game. This has been going on for about an hour."

Others shared similar accounts of this happening to them alongside images of a popup that said "Purchase Modern Warfare II to have access to everything." Popups like those asking players to purchase the full companion Call of Duty game have been common throughout Warzone, so it makes sense that they'd be back in Warzone 2, though they certainly shouldn't be locking players out of the battle royale game. What's more, these issues appear to even be affecting those who have already bought Modern Warfare 2 which leaves those players with little recourse other than to simply wait for the problem to resolve itself.

Since none of the developers have addressed this issue, it's unclear when it's going to get fixed. There's a Trello board in place to track problems like this one, but it doesn't currently have a card for this Modern Warfare 2 bug.