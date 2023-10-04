Call of Duty Franchise Planned Out Until 2027

Activision has the future of Call of Duty planned out until 2027. Call of Duty is a juggernaut franchise that has shown zero signs of slowing down since its release 20 years ago. There have been some concerns over the creativity and state of the franchise, but on a commercial level, Call of Duty is still as massive as ever. Last year's game, Modern Warfare 2, was the biggest launch for a Call of Duty game to date. It was a huge release and continued the trend of the majority of Call of Duty games being the best selling game of its respective year, which is pretty impressive given Call of Duty releases in the last two months of the year and still beats out every other title.

With all of that said, the future of Call of Duty is already carefully planned out by Activision. In a new interview with GamesBeat, Activision president Rob Kostich revealed that the company has plans for games until 2027. Kostich noted that the company is always evaluating how they move forward and has learned a lot of lessons over the last 20 years, especially when it comes to figuring out the best time periods to set the franchise in.

"Right now, we have games planned out all the way through '27 for the things that we're working on," said Activision president Rob Kostich. "All those things are great learning experiences. Anything that's happened in the past is a great learning experience. We've got a massive focus group around the world who tells us what they think each and every day about the franchise that we pay particular attention to. Look, we've learned. I think we've done a lot of games in the future. We probably went as far there as we possibly could. We made some of the games in the past. You start to see the sweet spot over time and what really resonates with the community. You see things like the Modern Warfare and Black Ops franchises are really popular. We've certainly had some other games that have done really well, like the original World War II game from Sledgehammer in 2017 did really, really well as well. It's a balance, I think most importantly, that we feel like we actually need to provide good differentiated experiences, good things for people to get in, and feel like they're experiencing new kinds of fun."

This year's game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, will be building off the foundation of last year's game and picking from the past with remastered versions of the original Modern Warfare 2 maps. Whether we can expect more Call of Duty games in this vein in years to come remains to be seen. It's also unclear whether or not Microsoft will make any kind of big changes to the franchise should its acquisition of Activision go through later this month.