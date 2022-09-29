Call of Duty: Warzone Reportedly Removing Maps When Sequel Releases

Call of Duty: Warzone will reportedly be cutting out entire maps when its sequel releases in about two months. Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the biggest games of all-time, largely thanks to its free-to-play nature and constantly updating roster of content. The game has been running strong since it launched in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, giving countless people something new to play at home without having to pay for anything besides a device to play it on. As the game continued to evolve, it expanded beyond a traditional BR game with new modes and maps like Rebirth Island.

Well, much to the dismay of fans, Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep are reportedly being removed from the original Call of Duty: Warzone around November. The rumor comes from Call of Duty insider TheGhostofHope and notes that both maps are being removed from the game in the near future. It's highly likely that this is due to the fact Activision wants players to move over to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 which will also be free-to-play and available on the same platform. As of right now, it's unclear if this means a version of Rebirth Island or something similar will be made available in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The battle royale sequel is confirmed to launch on November 16th, just under a month after the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on October 28th.

Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep shake up the traditional battle royale formula. They're much smaller and allow for faster matches and depending on the mode, even allow you to respawn if your whole team stays alive for a long enough time. It's fast paced and sustains the typical aggressive Call of Duty playstyle. As of right now, it's unknown if Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has any plans to fill that void with its own take on these maps and modes. Of course, this is a rumor right now, so take it with a grain of salt.

