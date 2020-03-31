Over 50,000 Call of Duty: Warzone Players Have Been Permanently Banned

Call of Duty: Warzone has had its share of cheaters since release with people using the usual arsenal of FPS hacks and cheats, but Activision has apparently taken a lot of those players out of the game through waves of bans totaling in the tens of thousands. Activision shared an update on its enforcement of Warzone bands since the game’s launch and said it’s banned over 50,000 Warzone players from the game from release day to March 31st. Those bans are going to continue as are the measures in place to catch cheaters with Activision planning on offering a continuously updated number of players banned as actions are taken.

Activision’s post about its anti-cheating precautions and actions was shared on Tuesday and showed the significant number of 50,000 cheaters that’d already been banned. It initially showed that 35,000 players had been banned since launch, but that number was soon updated to 50,000 players as it’s currently listed on the site. It’s unclear if the recurring updates will be shared through the same post or in future follow-ups about cheating in Warzone.

The publisher also noted that cheating in games isn’t something it always talks about, but it’s making an exception here.

Cheaters not welcomed in Call of Duty: Warzone. Here’s what we’re doing about it. https://t.co/3gASGH1xpy pic.twitter.com/k5lVOI2TZz — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) March 31, 2020

“We take all forms of cheating very seriously, maintaining a level and fair playing field for everyone is among our highest priorities,” Activision said. “This is an area we have been working on heavily, but it isn’t always something we discuss publicly.”

Precautions in place to prevent cheating include the monitoring of data 24/7 as well as individual reviews of any instance where someone might be cheating or hacking. These include the usual suspects referenced above like aimbots and wallhacks, both of which are common enough in shooters to not be unknowns and to be problematic when they’re encountered. Activision also said they’re working on a better in-game system for reporting other players.

If you’re one of the Warzone players who can’t stand the cheaters and delights in the fact that they’re being banned, you’re in luck. We’ll see more updates like this one in the future to detail just how many Warzone players have been banned.

“Simply put there’s no place for cheating,” Activision said. “We recognize that there’s no single solution for combating cheaters, it’s a constant enforcement every day, 24/7. Rest assured, we’re committed to ensuring a fun and fair experience for everyone.”