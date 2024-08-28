Call of Duty: Warzone Reveals New Area 99 Map and the Return of Verdansk

Activision, Raven Software, and others working on Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone revealed our best look yet at the new Warzone map called Area 99 this week. Billed as the birthplace of the iconic Nuketown map that every Call of Duty player knows so well by now, Area 99 is filled with several different points of interest for players to explore, points of interest which were also shown off in greater detail during the Call of Duty NEXT event. After revealing Area 99, it was also announced that Verdansk will be coming back to Warzone next year.

For those who want a broad look at Area 99, you can check out a flythrough of the map in the Call of Duty: Warzone video shared below. Area 99 is a smaller Warzone map for the game’s Resurgence mode where players are able to respawn after a countdown so long as at least one person on the squad remains alive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on the Call of Duty Twitter accounts, the POIs are being shown off in greater detail with descriptions of each of them provided go expand on the Nuketown lore and to give players an idea of what to expect from areas like Test Site, Bunker, and more.

“Further along the eastern side of the map are a collection of Nuketown dwellings, some with the remains of their flatbeds and big rig cabins still visible and rusting away in the sweltering sun,” an overview of the Nuketown Shipping POI said. “These were waiting for transportation paperwork, though the decades of neglect have taken a toll on the buildings and vehicles alike. This is now a boneyard of half-buried homes, slowly consumed by the creeping sand.”

One of Area 99’s new POIs in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Separate from all the Area 99 news was another big reveal: Verdansk is returning. Longtime Warzone players will recall that Verdansk was the original map playable in the battle royale game long before it got its Warzone 2.0 upgrade. The Verdansk map which is playable in the base Warzone matches will return in Spring 2025, but an exact date hasn’t been announced yet.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is scheduled to release on October 25th, so expect many Warzone integrations around that time.