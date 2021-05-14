Call of Duty Confirms Die Hard Crossover with New Teaser

✖

Activision’s plans for ‘80s action stars to come to Call of Duty games have finally been set in motion after numerous teasers with the “’80s Action Heroes” event scheduled to begin on May 20th. What’s more, the event won’t just be limited to Call of Duty: Warzone either as some previously anticipated. To make the most of the ‘80s festivities, Activision said the ‘80s Action Heroes event will come to Warzone as well as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Mobile.

In line with how the event’s been teased in the past, the announcement from Activision on Friday contained yet another teaser, this time in the form of a video. it showed three different scenes broken up by dramatic transition cards clad in chrome and action-y effects to mirror the aesthetic the crossover event is going for.

Answer the call on May 20th. 80s Action Heroes coming to #BlackOpsColdWar, #Warzone, and @PlayCODMobile. pic.twitter.com/FibQXa4Lfj — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 14, 2021

In case you didn’t pick up on what’s what from that teaser, it’s referring to different scenes from the original Die Hard movie. Glass scattered on the floor that John McClane has to walk through, navigating vents using a lighter, C4 used inside the Nakatomi Plaza building, and the two-way radio used to intermittently talk to Hans Gruber were all integral parts of the first movie in the series. In case there was any doubt about what this teaser was referring to, the trademarks at the end spell it out for us with “Die Hard” specifically mentioned for the first time in this context.

Frustratingly enough, we haven’t actually seen an official look at what McClane will look like whenever he’s added to the Call of Duty games. The news that his release will be more widespread than expected is a positive one at least since it means players will have more opportunities to get the character across different platforms.

This latest teaser follows the one for Rambo that we saw not long ago which gave us our first look at the name of the event and a taste of Activision’s plans. Die Hard was of coursed teased within that Rambo confirmation as well, but it wasn’t until now that we could say for sure the movie would be part of the ‘80s event plans.

Call of Duty’s ’80s Action Heroes event begins on May 20th.