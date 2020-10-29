Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Integration Plans Announced

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone players now have a better idea of how the battle royale game will coexist with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War following Activision’s latest earnings call. Speaking during the call with investors, chief operating officer Daniel Alegre said the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone content will be integrated starting in December. The integration between the two games will coincide with the start of the first Black Ops Cold War season which is due to launch the month after the game releases.

What this means for Warzone players is that they’ll be able to use Black Ops Cold War content in the battle royale game including weapons, Operators, loadouts, and more. This doesn’t mean you’ll have to leave your Modern Warfare content behind though since everything you unlocked from the integration between the current Call of Duty game and Warzone will still be available to you.

According to VGC, a Black Ops Cold War-themed map isn’t planned until some time in 2021, so Warzone players shouldn’t expect a total overhaul of Verdansk until some time next year. Smaller changes do seem to be a likely result of the integration though along with the Black Ops Cold War Operators stomping around in unfamiliar territory alongside all the Modern Warfare Operators.

Black Ops Cold War will also follow the path already laid out by Modern Warfare as far as monetization is concerned, though we knew some of that already. This means that battle passes will indeed be coming back in the new Call of Duty game, and if Modern Warfare was any indication of how that sort of pass will be handled, players will be able to progress through it whether they’re playing Black Ops Cold War or Warzone.

Despite this welcome clarification about when and how integration between Warzone and Black Ops Cold War will work, some questions still remain. Those who’ve played Modern Warfare and Warzone and who then went on to try Black Ops Cold War can attest to the fact that the first two games play quite differently from the upcoming one. Warzone may end up looking like Black Ops Cold War but playing like Modern Warfare in the future depending on how far the integration goes to bring the new game and Warzone closer together.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to release on November 13th.

[via VGC and Charlie Intel]