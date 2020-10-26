Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Launch Trailer Released

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to launch in just a few short weeks, and Activision and Treyarch have released an all-new trailer to commemorate the occasion. Set to the New Order song "Blue Monday," the trailer focuses on the game's single-player campaign, showcasing the global conspiracy that players will be forced to unravel throughout. Once again, viewers are shown then-current U.S. President Ronald Reagan as he dispatches the team to deal with an extraordinary threat during the height of Cold War tensions with the Soviet Union. The trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

11.13.20 🎮 A gripping, conspiracy-filled Campaign.

🌐 The most connected Multiplayer ever.

🧟 An all-new, co-op Zombies experience. Pre-order it now: https://t.co/Nax85rVVzW pic.twitter.com/GZeIc5md1S — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 26, 2020

The trailer doesn't provide much in the way of new information, but it does a nice job of summarizing a lot of the things that Treyarch and Activision have revealed over the last few months. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War takes place after the original Black Ops, and combines real-world events with an all-new storyline. In the game, Russell Adler and his team are sent after a Russian spy named Perseus. The actual existence of Perseus is debated by historians, but in Black Ops Cold War, he is a very real threat. In order to stop Perseus' plans, players will travel to a number of locations around the globe, including East Berlin, Turkey, and Vietnam.

While the trailer focuses on the single-player campaign, multiplayer has long played a major role in the success of the Call of Duty franchise. Fans have already gotten a chance to try out some of the game's modes thanks to the open beta that took place earlier this month, but everyone else will find a number of returning options, as well as new modes. It certainly sounds like the game will have a lot of content to excite fans!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on November 13th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!