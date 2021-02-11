Call of Duty: Warzone Teasing Season 2 Event Possibly Involving Zombies and Nukes

✖

The Call of Duty: Warzone in-game teases are back, which can only mean one thing: an event is going down soon in the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC, and this event may include Zombies, a nuke, a new map, and the start of Season. Right now, the teases appear to be random and limited, but multiple videos of the tease are starting to surface online, validating the claims.

At the moment, the in-game tease isn't much, but we expect it to evolve over time like past in-game teases. That said, if you noticed something strange going on with your audio and screen at random points while playing Warzone, don't worry, this isn't a glitch, it's the tease.

Below, you can check out the in-game tease for yourself, courtesy of CaberCC:

Now, I know what you're thinking: where do Zombies come into play? Well, not long after this, another player discovered the Cold War Zombies Trial Machine in the Hospital of Warzone. That said, the discovery was made in Rumble, and as the player notes, it looks to be a glitch given the unfinished texture and scripts.

Soooooo.... There's a Cold War Zombies Trial Machine in Hospital On Warzone... 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/CUw7ZlkAhQ — eric maynard (@EricMaynardII) February 11, 2021

As for nukes, well there's currently nothing teasing nukes, but there have been countless rumors and leaks suggesting that a new map is releasing soon, and before this, that the current map would be destroyed by nukes. With Season 2 right around the corner -- and a new open-world Zombies mode possibly coming -- now seems like the time for all of this to finally take shape and happe.

