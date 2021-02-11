Call of Duty: Warzone Player Discovers Never-Before-Seen OP Gun

✖

A Call of Duty: Warzone player has discovered an unreleased and OP pistol, dubbed the Sykov, that hasn't been released yet in the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this a new Season 2 weapon or a scrapped weapon, but as alluded to in the headline, it looks like it will be quite powerful and impact the current meta in a major way.

Taking to Reddit, one player revealed that when they called in a Weapon Drop while playing Plunder it included the pistol players only knew about through leaks. Right now, the pistol isn't in the game, and there's been no word of it being added, but it's clearly in the game in some capacity, and by the looks of it, pretty much complete.

Below, you can check out the unreleased gun for yourself, courtesy of "RestlessGoats:"

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what caused this gun to appear and whether or not the glitch can be replicated. Neither Raven Software nor Activision have commented on the leak, and as noted above, they haven't said a single word about the Sykov. And given that this isn't the first time the gun has leaked, it's safe to assume they won't be commenting on this video either. However, if either do, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

If Sykov is coming soon, it will be the first fully automatic pistol in the game. Typically, to offset the rate of fire of an automatic pistol, damage dealt will be nerfed. That said, if it's not nerfed enough, this could be joining several other guns in the game with OP status, especially if it has appreciably sized extended mags, like the video below suggests it will.

This thing is gonna be busted when it releases. The Skyov pistol can be modified to have 80 rounds, become fully automatic, AND be dual wielded with the Akimbo perk. #CallofDuty #Warzone pic.twitter.com/zNvAxpKaD8 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) February 11, 2021

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbxo Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on Warzone, Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and all things COD, click here or check out the relevant links below: