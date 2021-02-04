Call of Duty: Warzone's New Map May Introduce a Dangerous New Mechanic

✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone rumor about the game's heavily-rumored new map is making the rounds, and while it doesn't divulge much, what it does divulge is noteworthy. Right now, Activision and Raven Software haven't announced a new map for Warzone, but for months and months rumors and leaks have been suggesting that's exactly what's coming to the free-to-play PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC game, and coming soon.

The newest report comes the way of ModernWarzone, a prominent source when it comes to Call of Duty, who recently took to Twitter to share some new details about the aforementioned new map. According to ModernWarzone, the new map will have a location dubbed Chemical Labs. On the surface level, this is hardly salient, however, it looks like it will bring with it some type of environmental effect. Right now, it's unclear what this effect is, but the most obvious candidate is radiation.

That said, ModernWarzone also notes that this new mechanic may have been scrapped, suggesting the last they saw it or heard about it, it was part of an early build.

"The next Warzone map will have a location called Chemical labs, and from what I’ve seen there seems to be some sort of environmental effect near this location," said ModernWarzone. "Unsure if it’s radiation or some other mechanic. Could be scrapped by now as well."

Unfortunately, this is where the report ends. And of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here information of the official variety, but it's possibly outdated. Further, even if everything here is accurate, it's subject to change.

