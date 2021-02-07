Call of Duty: Warzone Bug Gives You Easy Wins in 8 Seconds

✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone bug is giving PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC players easy wins, or more specifically, dubs within 8 seconds of the match starting. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how prevalent the bug is, what's causing it, or if a fix is in the works. In fact, it's unknown if Raven Software and Activision are even aware of the bug, but everyone on the Warzone Reddit page now knows about it.

Taking to Reddit, one player shared a very brief video showing them winning the match before they even landed after jumping out of the plane. Right now, there's nothing in the video that definitively confirms this is the result of a bug, but it's unclear what else could be going on here. Could everyone have left the game in the first few seconds? Sure, technically this could have happened, but it's very, very unlikely.

Below, you can check out the video for yourself:

As noted, and at the moment of publishing, Activision and Raven Software haven't responded to the video above and its implications. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided, salient or not.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on it, Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty 2021, click here or check out the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Have you come across this bug?