Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies May Bring Back Mode From Black Ops 2

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies may be bringing back a popular mode from Black Ops 2. Taking to Twitter, prominent Call of Duty source, insider, and leaker, ModernWarzone, revealed that Treyarch may be bringing back Grief and adding it to the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies experience. Unfortunately, ModernWarzone doesn't divulge much else of note, nor do they divulge their source on the claim.

That said, if there are rumblings of this happening, it may be an indication that not only is the mode going to be added, but added soon. That said, the report makes no mention of this, making it nothing more than speculation.

For those that don't know anything about Grief, the core objective is to survive as long as possible against endless hordes of Zombies and outlast the other team. And in this mode, players are allowed to attack each other.

Grief could be returning in Season 2 of #BlackOpsColdWar. For those unaware, grief is a Zombies game mode where you can quite literally grief your opponents in zombies. First introduced with Tranzit in BO2! — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) February 4, 2021

At the moment of publishing, everything above ranges from rumor to speculation, which means it should all be taken with a grain of salt. While ModernWarzone is a reputable and reliable source, the claim itself is a little noncommital and is light on details. And unfortunately, Activision and Treyarch are unlikely to confirm or debunk any of it with anything other than an official announcement or lack thereof.

