Call of Duty: Warzone Map Receives Big Changes

Call of Duty: Warzone's Caldera map is getting some pretty notable changes to alleviate some issues and keep the map feeling fresh. At the end of 2021, Raven Software added Caldera to Call of Duty: Warzone to tie-in with the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard. The map was mostly well-received, partially because it was the first new large-scale map the game had received since launch. Sadly, to make room for Caldera, it meant that Verdansk had to be destroyed. Some fans celebrated this as they grew tired of the grey-ish-looking map and sought more color and variety in their shooter.

Raven Software is making some changes to Caldera. With the arrival of season 4, the vegetation on Caldera will be reduced by 50% to create better visibility and new POIs will be added to the game. This is likely similar to the refresh Verdansk got in summer 2021, which added some minor new locations and made general changes, while keeping the overall layout the same. It's expected that this update will also add 7 new underground vaults to the map. Some have speculated that a revised version of Storage Town from Verdansk will also be coming to Caldera, as a spot on the updated Caldera map has a very similar layout. Nothing has been confirmed, but given its popularity in the original game, it wouldn't be surprising if it makes a return. As of right now, the update is slated to arrive on June 22nd.

It looks like there will also be 7 new underground vaults to explore, new “micro POI’s”, overall better visibility and more coming to Caldera with Season 4 on June 22nd. — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) June 15, 2022

This won't be the only major update to the game, however. It has been confirmed that a new Resurgence map known as Fortune's Keep will be added to Call of Duty: Warzone in season 4. The map is a welcomed change from Rebirth Island which has been in the game since late 2020. With that said, it seems like Call of Duty is making a significant attempt to shake things up ahead of the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 later this year.

Are you looking forward to these changes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.