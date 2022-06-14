Call of Duty: Warzone's New Map Revealed

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone's new map, Fortune's Keep, has been officially revealed. It has been roughly 7 months since the last map for Call of Duty: Warzone was released. It was released to tie-in directly with Call of Duty: Vanguard's World War II setting and replace the game's launch map, Verdansk. The map, Caldera, took players from the dirty streets of Verdansk's Russian-esque cities to the beaches of a tropical pacific island, caught in the midst of war. The game has had a second map since the end of 2020 called Rebirth Island, which allows for quick fast-paced Warzone matches that feature respawns so long as your teammates are alive. It's chaos, but given it's been in the game for nearly two years, players are longing for a bit of a refresh.

Thankfully, there's new content for the mode coming. Call of Duty: Warzone's Resurgence mode is adding a new map called Fortune's Keep and while it still retains the general structure and flow of something like Rebirth Island, it has an entirely new design with new POI. The map is a small island town with a library, hotel, clock tower, winery, and much more. It should be a welcome change to the oppressive prison island that is Rebirth Island. For those that are tired of playing Rebirth Island, Fortune's Keep will launch very soon, as it will be releasing with the game's fourth season on June 22nd.

It's unclear if Fortune's Keep will be the final map to Call of Duty: Warzone. It's been confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will launch later this year, so it seems likely that will become the main focus for Raven Software. There's still a plan to keep the original game alive, but it's unclear if that will include big new updates with new maps and other things to evolve the experience. The sequel is being made to counter a lot of technical challenges with the original game, so it seems likely that things will slow down significantly for the original game in terms of new content.

