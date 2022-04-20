Call of Duty Teases King Kong’s Arrival in Warzone

Call of Duty has released a new teaser video that suggests King Kong is on his way to the game. Earlier this month, Call of Duty began teasing Godzilla would be coming to the game with audio that featured his distinct roar and strange movement in the water surrounding the island of Caldera. Both King Kong and Godzilla have been rumored for a Warzone event since early 2022, but it was still unclear if it would actually happen. It sounded so grand that it felt like something far more fitting for a game like Fortnite, but it seems like it’s actually going to happen.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account posted a new teaser video that appears to be footage from a fictional drone flying over Caldera island and identifying a skeleton of a giant monster that they believe to be “30 meters long”. The skeleton closely resembles the basic look of King Kong and the character was roughly 30 meters long in Kong: Skull Island. A recent video showcased some weapon skins that are coming in the new season of Warzone and they appeared to be heavily inspired by both Godzilla and King Kong. As of right now, we have no idea how the two monsters will be featured in Warzone, assuming they do actually make an appearance. Everything thus far have been nothing more than teases, but fans are expecting it to be made official by the end of April.

https://twitter.com/CallofDuty/status/1516522157135863826

It’s likely the event will feature Godzilla and King Kong warring over the island with players caught in the middle. Given Warzone‘s current map takes place around World War 2, the latest teaser video must take place decades in the future. With King Kong’s bones being present on the ground, it seems he may be the one that loses the battle. Only time will tell what ends up happening, but it’s clear something big is about to happen within Call of Duty.

Are you excited to possibly see Godzilla and King Kong in Call of Duty: Warzone? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.