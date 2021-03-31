Call of Duty: Warzone Godzilla vs King Kong Event Start Date Leaks

✖

The start date and images for the Godzilla vs King Kong event in Call of Duty: Warzone have seemingly leaked out. Rumors of a Godzilla vs King Kong event in Warzone began spreading at the start of 2022, but details were scarce. At the time, some mock-ups of concept art were passed around suggesting players would storm the island as the goliaths battled either each other or attempted to stop players. Earlier this month, the leaks began to gain some validity despite how outlandish it sounded for Call of Duty. Call of Duty began teasing Godzilla's arrival in Warzone and now, it looks like he will be making his debut alongside Kong in just a few weeks.

A new leak courtesy of Twitter account @PlayStationSize revealed that Activision has updated some information for Call of Duty: Warzone in the PlayStation backend. A new image, likely the game icon on the home screen of the console, has been uploaded with Godzilla and King Kong attacking Caldera island. The image also reveals the event will begin on May 11th and tie-in with the film Godzilla vs Kong. This is a rather interesting crossover as the film released over a year ago now and details on a potential sequel are few and far between. Nonetheless, it will likely make for a fun event. Earlier this week, the Call of Duty account teased that King Kong could meet his end in this event as his bones were discovered by a modern day drone that was exploring the island.

As of right now, no official announcement has been made, but with Warzone's new season slated to begin next week, we'll likely get the official details very soon. Activision has already added several teases of Godzilla within Call of Duty: Warzone. Although Call of Duty has featured cinematic icons like Rambo, Ghostface, and Jigsaw over the last few years, it has never had such a massive pop culture event. Typically, these kinds of live events are reserved for Fortnite, but Activision appears to be getting ambitious with its efforts to compete against Epic Games' battle royale title.

