Call of Duty Adds Multiple Godzilla Teases in Warzone

It seems like Call of Duty: Warzone is preparing for the arrival of the King of the Monsters himself: Godzilla. Call of Duty has crossed over with cinematic icons like John McClane, Rambo, Ghostface, and Jigsaw, but there’s never been anything quite like Godzilla. For many, having a giant monster is a bit out of place for a Call of Duty game, it’s a bit more up Fortnite‘s alley, but it looks like the beloved military shooter is committed to the bit. Earlier this week, a brief teaser trailer for the next season of content was released and heavily teased the arrival of Godzilla in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Now, users are discovering even more teasers for the arrival of monsters like Godzilla. For starters, a new trailer was released teasing new weapons skins for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone that look to be inspired by both King Kong and Godzilla. The latter’s weapon skin gives guns a scale-y look with glowing blue stripes and a gun barrel that looks like Godzilla’s mouth. ModernWarzone also found a strange ripple effect happening in the ocean off the coast of Caldera in Warzone, suggesting Godzilla could emerge from there at any moment. Twitter user Fabllegends also found a poster on Rebirth Island that features a giant monster breathing some atomic breath. Of course, this could all be just one big coincidence, but it would be shocking if this doesn’t amount to something.

New Warzone x Vanguard teaser just dropped and it appears to showcase a Mastercraft / Ultra Godzilla blueprint 👀 https://t.co/tiSF1vpTeB — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) April 16, 2022

Here is the location to go and see for yourself via @ElvisCOD



Also, you should check out Elvis content. He’s a pretty swell guy. pic.twitter.com/3socAoPwHI — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) April 16, 2022

I found this on rebirth island pic.twitter.com/DlAzOXV02j — Fabllegends (@fabllegends) April 16, 2022

Earlier this year, insiders stated that a Godzilla and King Kong event was in the works for Warzone, but details were scarce. It seems like the island will be conquered by the warring monsters and players will be tasked with taking them down. Warzone has featured PvE events before, typically to lead in to the reveal trailers for the next mainline entries in the Call of Duty series, but this is certainly different. The new season of Call of Duty is slated to begin on April 27th, 2022, so fans can expect to learn more around that time.

