Call of Duty: Warzone Leak Confirms Huge Battle Between Players and Zombies Over Verdansk

A new Call of Duty: Warzone audio leak seemingly confirms that a new "Plague" mode will see a huge battle between players and zombies over Verdansk. The audio was shared by the @ZestyCODLeaks Twitter account, and features multiple minutes of audio detailing the conflict. From the audio, we can discern that players are fighting for Verdansk, while trying not to become infected by the undead. The audio also makes mention of a nuke being inbound for Verdansk. If players succeed in Plague mode, they'll exfiltrate. If they fail the nuke will detonate, bringing fire and destruction to Verdansk as a result.

A link to the audio clip can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

🚨NEW WARZONE QUOTES🚨 *NEW* Warzone Quotes for Season 2+ (Plague, Exfiltration, & Sandbox!) Be sure to @ me if you talk about the video!https://t.co/nObFvXoQ5u (uploaded to DailyMotion to avoid the DMCA) pic.twitter.com/Fusbyrhlms — Zesty (@ZestyCODLeaks) March 3, 2021

Zombies came to Call of Duty: Warzone with last week's Season Two update, but have remained confined to the Shipwreck portion of the map, thus far. If the audio leak is to be believed, the undead will eventually spread to more locations around Verdansk, leading to the new Plague mode teased in the audio. Rumors have been spreading for months that Verdansk is getting replaced, and there have been other recent rumors regarding the current map's nuclear destruction. This event could very well be the catalyst for Verdansk's end!

As far as leaks go, this one is really interesting! Zombies have long proven a popular part of the Call of Duty games, so it's easy to imagine Plague mode proving a hit with Warzone fans. Until Activision and Raven Software make any sort of official announcement, fans should take the leak with a grain of salt. It certainly seems legitimate, but plans often change. There have been plenty of seemingly authentic leaks that didn't pan out for one reason or another. For now, Warzone fans will just have to wait and see what the future holds!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about this Call of Duty: Warzone leak? Are you hoping to see the end of Verdansk? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!