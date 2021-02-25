Call of Duty: Warzone Releases Season Two Update, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone has once again come around to Season Two now that it’s been integrated with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for a while now, and with that new season comes more weapons, gameplay features, and other changes to take note of. As such, the update is a larger one that comes in at around 17GB regardless of what platform you’re playing on, so you may need to make room for the content if you haven’t downloaded it already.

The Season Two patch notes contain some of the expected changes that we’d see with the turn of the season as well as any other weekly update. Some playlists have been refreshed with a few modes cycled out for others, but there are also two totally new modes added this season. One of those is called “Rebirth Resurgence Extreme,” and it’s available at launch while the second called “Exfiltration” will be added later in the season.

You can check out the patch notes for Warzone’s Season Two update below. We’ve omitted notes about the Double XP and Double Weapon XP weekend as well as the free trial for the Outbreak mode, though you can read more about those specific events within the official patch notes themselves.

Playlist Update

Adding: Plunder – Blood Money Trios Rebirth Island – Resurgence Extreme

Removing: Plunder – Blood Money Quads Rebirth Island – Mini Royale Trios, Resurgence Quads



Gameplay

Loot that spawns across Verdansk has been updated... and now includes two brand new weapons: the FARA 83 Assault Rifle and the LC10 SMG

Players that are continually in the gas will suffer more damage over time

Previously unlocked Seasonal Challenges will be completable after season ends and during future seasons

Warzone Intel Missions have been removed

Balanced the XP gain of KingSlayer and other unique modes to match the XP of core BR

Modes

Rebirth Resurgence Extreme (Launch Week) Up to 99 players will drop onto Rebirth Island for an incredibly frenetic fight for supremacy, as they look to eliminate every last member of enemy squads to prevent them from getting a second, third, or even forth chance at revenge. Just like Resurgence, squad members can spawn back in if their Rebirth Countdown hits zero and at least one of their allies is still alive, and specific Caches around the map will refresh their items frequently to ensure there is no shortage of firepower around the island.

Exfiltration (In Season) In this mode, a portable radio crackles into life, coming online somewhere in Verdansk. The Operator who secures this radio and holds onto it for a sufficient period of time automatically wins the game for their squad. To ensure their exfil isn’t by the book, anyone holding the radio is marked on the Tac Map as if they were under a Most Wanted Contract (High Value Target) with all Operators also receiving intel on how much longer the current radio holder has until they win. Other than this new win condition, the same Battle Royale rules apply. Expect a circle collapse and a winner to be determined by last squad standing, should nobody receive an early exfil with the radio.



Battle Pass

100 Tiers including two Weapons, a new Operator, and the first Reactive Weapon Blueprint Tier 0 (Instant Unlock) Operator – Naga Park – Operator Skin and Mission Wellington Safari Watch Season XP Boost (10%) Tier 15 FARA 83 Assault Rifle Tier 31 LC10 SMG Tier 95 “Vulture Exo” Ultra-rarity Reactive Weapon Blueprint Tier 100 “Warlord” Naga Skin and Operator Mission “Poison Dart” Legendary SMG Blueprint And a lot more!



Map – Points of Interest

Shipwreck The doomed cargo tanker known as the Vodianoy has run aground in the low estuary of swamp ground less than a klick west of the Zordaya Prison Complex.

Missile Silos A team of Operators discovered Missile Silos hidden underneath the city’s three war monuments: Jarvdinsk Spomenik above the Arklov Peak Military Base Zoszni Spomenik southeast of the Novi Grazna Hills Styor Spomenik in Tavorsk Park Due to the contamination, security protocol mandates a complete shut down of the following locations: Subway Stadium Garage Bunkers 00, 04, 05, 06, 09, 11



Weapons

Increased bullet velocity of the Tactical Rifle Charlie

New Weapons added: FARA 83 - AR Unlocked via Battle Pass Tier 15 LC10 - SMG Unlocked via Battle Pass Tier 31 Machete - Melee Unlocked via Weapon Challenge or Store Bundle New Weapon Unlock Challenges added: Groza – AR Mac-10 – SMG Reactive Blueprints added: The Reactive property lets Operators display their skill in real-time by evolving their weapon’s appearance with kills during a match. For example, the “Vulture Exo” pulsates a green energy across the skeleton of a bird that wraps around the entire weapon. As an Operator earns kills, this energy shifts from blue to orange and eventually red, signifying how much of a hot hand they have in the match. Cold War attachments have been updated - pros, cons and stat bar values now more accurately reflect their functionality The following attachments have also had their functionality adjusted: Bruiser Grip Before: Melee Quickness After: Movement Speed, Hip Fire Accuracy Mounted Flashlight Before: Enemy Reveal Distance After: Movement Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed Tiger Team Spotlight Before: Enemy Reveal Distance After: Movement Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed



Operators

New Operators added: Kapano “Naga” Vang: Warsaw Pact (Launch Week) Unlocked via Battle Pass Karla Rivas: NATO (In Season) Unlocked via Store Bundle Terrel Wolf: NATO (In Season) Unlocked via Store Bundle Samantha Maxis: NATO (In Season) Unlocked via Store Bundle



General Fixes

Players should no longer spawn outside of the Gulag combat area

Ammo replenishment timing when equipping Stopping Power rounds on Cold War weapons has been addressed

Fixed various issues with reticle streaming

The “Grinch Forest Spirit” Skin now properly renders at all distances

The “Gem Cutter” Silenced Assault Rifle is now properly suppressed

Operator Mission “Unkillable” will now track properly when getting kills with the High Alert Perk active

Mac-10 Weapon Unlock Challenge now tracks correctly when getting 2 rapid kills using an SMG

Operator Missions require now associated Operator to be equipped

Fixed an issue with War Tracks not playing correctly

Fixed an issue causing the Heartbeat Sensor to incorrectly display player with Ghost Perk active on Kill Cam

Prestige banners now include correct text and award stickers

Store