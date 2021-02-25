Call of Duty: Warzone Releases Season Two Update, Patch Notes Revealed
Call of Duty: Warzone has once again come around to Season Two now that it’s been integrated with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for a while now, and with that new season comes more weapons, gameplay features, and other changes to take note of. As such, the update is a larger one that comes in at around 17GB regardless of what platform you’re playing on, so you may need to make room for the content if you haven’t downloaded it already.
The Season Two patch notes contain some of the expected changes that we’d see with the turn of the season as well as any other weekly update. Some playlists have been refreshed with a few modes cycled out for others, but there are also two totally new modes added this season. One of those is called “Rebirth Resurgence Extreme,” and it’s available at launch while the second called “Exfiltration” will be added later in the season.
You can check out the patch notes for Warzone’s Season Two update below. We’ve omitted notes about the Double XP and Double Weapon XP weekend as well as the free trial for the Outbreak mode, though you can read more about those specific events within the official patch notes themselves.
Playlist Update
- Adding:
- Plunder – Blood Money Trios
- Rebirth Island – Resurgence Extreme
- Removing:
- Plunder – Blood Money Quads
- Rebirth Island – Mini Royale Trios, Resurgence Quads
Gameplay
- Loot that spawns across Verdansk has been updated... and now includes two brand new weapons: the FARA 83 Assault Rifle and the LC10 SMG
- Players that are continually in the gas will suffer more damage over time
- Previously unlocked Seasonal Challenges will be completable after season ends and during future seasons
- Warzone Intel Missions have been removed
- Balanced the XP gain of KingSlayer and other unique modes to match the XP of core BR
Modes
- Rebirth Resurgence Extreme (Launch Week)
- Up to 99 players will drop onto Rebirth Island for an incredibly frenetic fight for supremacy, as they look to eliminate every last member of enemy squads to prevent them from getting a second, third, or even forth chance at revenge. Just like Resurgence, squad members can spawn back in if their Rebirth Countdown hits zero and at least one of their allies is still alive, and specific Caches around the map will refresh their items frequently to ensure there is no shortage of firepower around the island.
- Exfiltration (In Season)
- In this mode, a portable radio crackles into life, coming online somewhere in Verdansk. The Operator who secures this radio and holds onto it for a sufficient period of time automatically wins the game for their squad. To ensure their exfil isn’t by the book, anyone holding the radio is marked on the Tac Map as if they were under a Most Wanted Contract (High Value Target) with all Operators also receiving intel on how much longer the current radio holder has until they win. Other than this new win condition, the same Battle Royale rules apply. Expect a circle collapse and a winner to be determined by last squad standing, should nobody receive an early exfil with the radio.
Battle Pass
- 100 Tiers including two Weapons, a new Operator, and the first Reactive Weapon Blueprint
- Tier 0 (Instant Unlock)
- Operator – Naga
- Park – Operator Skin and Mission
- Wellington Safari Watch
- Season XP Boost (10%)
- Tier 15
- FARA 83 Assault Rifle
- Tier 31
- LC10 SMG
- Tier 95
- “Vulture Exo” Ultra-rarity Reactive Weapon Blueprint
- Tier 100
- “Warlord” Naga Skin and Operator Mission
- “Poison Dart” Legendary SMG Blueprint
- And a lot more!
Map – Points of Interest
- Shipwreck
- The doomed cargo tanker known as the Vodianoy has run aground in the low estuary of swamp ground less than a klick west of the Zordaya Prison Complex.
- Missile Silos
- A team of Operators discovered Missile Silos hidden underneath the city’s three war monuments:
- Jarvdinsk Spomenik above the Arklov Peak Military Base
- Zoszni Spomenik southeast of the Novi Grazna Hills
- Styor Spomenik in Tavorsk Park
- Due to the contamination, security protocol mandates a complete shut down of the following locations:
- Subway
- Stadium Garage
- Bunkers 00, 04, 05, 06, 09, 11
Weapons
- Increased bullet velocity of the Tactical Rifle Charlie
- New Weapons added:
- FARA 83 - AR
- Unlocked via Battle Pass Tier 15
- LC10 - SMG
- Unlocked via Battle Pass Tier 31
- Machete - Melee
- Unlocked via Weapon Challenge or Store Bundle
- New Weapon Unlock Challenges added:
- Groza – AR
- Mac-10 – SMG
- Reactive Blueprints added:
- The Reactive property lets Operators display their skill in real-time by evolving their weapon’s appearance with kills during a match.
- For example, the “Vulture Exo” pulsates a green energy across the skeleton of a bird that wraps around the entire weapon. As an Operator earns kills, this energy shifts from blue to orange and eventually red, signifying how much of a hot hand they have in the match.
- Cold War attachments have been updated - pros, cons and stat bar values now more accurately reflect their functionality
- The following attachments have also had their functionality adjusted:
- Bruiser Grip
- Before: Melee Quickness
- After: Movement Speed, Hip Fire Accuracy
- Mounted Flashlight
- Before: Enemy Reveal Distance
- After: Movement Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed
- Tiger Team Spotlight
- Before: Enemy Reveal Distance
- After: Movement Speed, Aim Walking Movement Speed
- Bruiser Grip
Operators
- New Operators added:
- Kapano “Naga” Vang: Warsaw Pact (Launch Week)
- Unlocked via Battle Pass
- Karla Rivas: NATO (In Season)
- Unlocked via Store Bundle
- Terrel Wolf: NATO (In Season)
- Unlocked via Store Bundle
- Samantha Maxis: NATO (In Season)
- Unlocked via Store Bundle
General Fixes
- Players should no longer spawn outside of the Gulag combat area
- Ammo replenishment timing when equipping Stopping Power rounds on Cold War weapons has been addressed
- Fixed various issues with reticle streaming
- The “Grinch Forest Spirit” Skin now properly renders at all distances
- The “Gem Cutter” Silenced Assault Rifle is now properly suppressed
- Operator Mission “Unkillable” will now track properly when getting kills with the High Alert Perk active
- Mac-10 Weapon Unlock Challenge now tracks correctly when getting 2 rapid kills using an SMG
- Operator Missions require now associated Operator to be equipped
- Fixed an issue with War Tracks not playing correctly
- Fixed an issue causing the Heartbeat Sensor to incorrectly display player with Ghost Perk active on Kill Cam
- Prestige banners now include correct text and award stickers
Store
- Added new CDL team packs