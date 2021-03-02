Call of Duty: Warzone Leak Teases Huge Nuclear Explosion

✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone leak has teased a huge nuclear explosion coming to the free-to-play battle royale game. For months, there have been rumors and leaks pointing towards a massive, map-changing nuclear event. Recently, these rumors and leaks picked up in a major way alongside in-game teases that suggest the long-awaited event and transition to a Black Ops Cold War map from a Modern Warfare map will happen this month or at the latest, next month.

That said, taking to Twitter, Call of Duty leaker Black Ops Cold War Newz, one of the first to relay word of the event, revealed there's some text in the files hinting at a cancelled extraction, a fight for your life, a nuke going off, and an exfill.

Right now, this is all the leaker divulges other than noting that all of this could go down on March 11, though for now, this date is unconfirmed.

☢️NEW NUKE EVENT DETAILS☢️ “Extraction cancelled. Nuke inbound for Verdansk. You're on your own soldier." “Extraction failed. Fight for your life." “5 MIN WARNING! NUCLEAR WARHEAD INBOUND" “Nuke impact imminent, get to the exfil!" ☢️March 11. (Date unconfirmed)#Warzone pic.twitter.com/AtHHcjoSLn — Black Ops Cold War Newz (@WarzoneNewz) March 2, 2021

Of course, none of this information is official, which means it should be taken with a major grain of salt. Further, even if all of this is accurate, it's also subject to change and thus may not remain accurate.

At the moment of publishing, Activision and Raven Software have declined to comment on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

