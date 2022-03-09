Call of Duty: Warzone March 9 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone, and this one is on the smaller side. According to developer Raven Software, today’s focus is solely on bug fixes, and a handful of problems seem to have been resolved, including an issue that allowed players to retain perks from prior loadouts. The update was just added today, so it remains to be seen how effective these fixes will be, but players will have a better idea over the coming days. Full patch notes directly from Raven Software’s official website can be found below:

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue allowing Players to retain Weapon Perks from a previous Loadout.

Fixed an issue causing the Vargo 52 (BOCW) to not refill ammunition after reloading.

Fixed an issue causing the Nebula V Bomb to prevent the use of other elements including Killstreaks, Vehicles, and Equipment.

Fixed an issue causing deployment of the Nebula V Bomb to be interrupted if another Player started to deploy one as well.

Fixed an issue causing visual overexposure while using the Krewe Leader Blueprint.

Fixed an issue causing Halima’s Operator Unlock requirements to not display correctly.

There has been a lot of talk over the last few months about Warzone‘s bugs and performance issues. While today’s update does resolve some issues, there are still many more that players would like to see fixed, including problems with the game’s performance on Xbox, the Vargo FerroFluid blueprint, and more. On Twitter, Raven Software’s post about today’s update was inundated with requests for additional fixes. For now, fans can keep an eye on the game’s Trello page, which reveals some of the fixes the team is working on. Fans would clearly like to see faster resolutions, but the developer seems to be working hard to get the game in better shape!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of today’s update for Call of Duty: Warzone? Have the game’s bugs been frustrating for you? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!