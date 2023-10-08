Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Delayed Again

New details have been revealed for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, and it seems fans will be waiting a bit longer to play. At Call of Duty Next, it was revealed that the mobile version of the game will now be releasing in spring 2024. When the game launches, it will feature both Verdansk and Rebirth Island. The game is already available in some regions, and Activision has teased that they "are exploring the option of adding more regions before we release in Spring." It's unclear what regions those might be, but the rest of the world will have to keep waiting!

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile's Many Delays

Unsurprisingly, news of the delay has led to a lot of frustration among the Call of Duty community. Across social media, many expressed surprise about the news, and quite a bit of frustration. Pre-registrations for the game took place years ago, and many are starting to wonder whether Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will even make that spring release window. For now, fans are just going to have to be patient and hope for the best.

On one hand, it's easy to understand why so many people are frustrated, but on the other hand, if it leads to a better game at launch, the extra time will have been worth it. Delays are an unfortunate part of gaming, and the reality is, most developers and publishers don't want to push games back. Whatever the rationale is for the delays, hopefully it will result in a better product! A lot of players tend to have little patience when it comes to mobile games, and when they release in a broken or messy state, it can result in them dying a quick death. There's a lot of competition for attention on mobile, and even major gaming IPs can die a swift death; that's exactly what happened with Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, a mobile game many expected to perform much better. That's why it's so important for these games to start on a strong note.

Microsoft's Purchase of Activision Blizzard

It's been a strange two years for the Call of Duty franchise, as it's been at the heart of a major battle throughout the video game industry. Microsoft announced its intent to purchase Activision Blizzard in early 2022, leading many to wonder what would happen to Call of Duty games on non-Xbox platforms. After several legal hurdles, contracts were signed to guarantee Call of Duty would remain on PlayStation at least the next decade, and even come to Nintendo platforms. Microsoft is reportedly set to finalize the acquisition on October 13th, according to The Verge's Tom Warren. It's been a long time coming, and it will be interesting to see what impact it might have on future games in the Call of Duty franchise.

Are you looking forward to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile's release? Do you think the game will actually release in spring 2024? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: CharlieIntel]