New Call of Duty: Warzone Video Has Players Outraged and Threatening to Quit the Game

A new Call of Duty: Warzone video is making the rounds for -- seemingly -- spotlighting a new exploit and the game's hacker problem that has been plaguing the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC title for months. The video comes the way of ModernWarzone, and appears to reveal that hackers and cheaters can now go invisible, which has obvious advantages. That said, right now it's not 100 percent clear if this is the result of hacking or if it's just the equally widespread killcam glitch.

Whatever the case, players aren't happy. On one hand, the video spotlights a major problem with the game: hackers and cheaters. Just yesterday, Activision and Raven Software banned a large number of players, but it seems no matter how many players are banned, it doesn't solve the problem.

Meanwhile, if this is just the killcam glitch, it highlights the other major problem with the game: the countless glitches and bugs, many of which have been plaguing players since launch.

Hackers / Cheaters can go invisible in #Warzone now. Wish we didn’t have to tweet something like this daily. pic.twitter.com/Di08IxH4Yl — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) March 17, 2021

No matter what the video spotlights, the feeling it gives players is the same. Call of Duty: Warzone players are growing frustrated with the state of the game, and some are even threatening to dump the game in favor of Apex Legends, Fortnite, and other battle royale experiences.