New Call of Duty: Warzone Video Has Players Outraged and Threatening to Quit the Game
A new Call of Duty: Warzone video is making the rounds for -- seemingly -- spotlighting a new exploit and the game's hacker problem that has been plaguing the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC title for months. The video comes the way of ModernWarzone, and appears to reveal that hackers and cheaters can now go invisible, which has obvious advantages. That said, right now it's not 100 percent clear if this is the result of hacking or if it's just the equally widespread killcam glitch.
Whatever the case, players aren't happy. On one hand, the video spotlights a major problem with the game: hackers and cheaters. Just yesterday, Activision and Raven Software banned a large number of players, but it seems no matter how many players are banned, it doesn't solve the problem.
Meanwhile, if this is just the killcam glitch, it highlights the other major problem with the game: the countless glitches and bugs, many of which have been plaguing players since launch.
Hackers / Cheaters can go invisible in #Warzone now.
Wish we didn’t have to tweet something like this daily. pic.twitter.com/Di08IxH4Yl— ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) March 17, 2021
No matter what the video spotlights, the feeling it gives players is the same. Call of Duty: Warzone players are growing frustrated with the state of the game, and some are even threatening to dump the game in favor of Apex Legends, Fortnite, and other battle royale experiences.
Garbage Engine
Switch to the BOCW engine and this would be far less an issue but yet you all defend that garbage MW engine— SpagDretti🍝 (@spag_dretti) March 17, 2021
Been Banning the Wrong People
So they banned people who unlocked aesthetic items but the aimbotters and glitches are still at large? 🤣🤣— Soli (@Kuplarr) March 17, 2021
Unbelievable
The amount of cheaters in this game is unbelievable. it's really doesn't seem like the bans they r doing is helping at all.— Ric_dicul0us (@Ric_dicul0us) March 17, 2021
What's the Point of Playing
Seriously, wtf is the point of playing anymore lmao.
Hacking is literally part of Warzone. This is so bad— CLo (@PuffDaddyCLo) March 17, 2021
Not Living Up to its Potential
Warzone could be the best game of all time if most flaws were fixed. Can’t be flawless I get it but its really out of control the things that happen repeatedly in this game. Havent played in 2 weeks. Oh & season 2 is literally the same as season 1 basically. Battle pass worst yet— St3fan00 (@St3fan002) March 17, 2021
Another Day, Another Exploit/Glitch
Another day, another broken exploit in warzone. I really need to find a new game to play— Noah (@Noah2_Shewell) March 17, 2021
Time to Play Apex Legends?
Apex is the best BR.. atleast they have a functional anti cheat for the most part. Not bulletproof but better than..this, man.— Metr0 (@metroiD987) March 17, 2021
Or Maybe Fortnite?
I’m over man. I dislike fortnite but I love it’s creators. I’m gonna have to switch back to fortnite just to support a company that cares about it’s customers...— wil larimore (@willarimore) March 17, 2021