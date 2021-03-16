Call of Duty: Warzone Anti-Cheat Update Just Banned a Lot of Players

✖

Raven Software and Activision have revealed another new wave of Call of Duty: Warzone bans as part of their anti-cheat efforts for the game. Unfortunately, like other recent updates, an exact number of banned accounts was not provided, leaving players to wonder just how far-reaching these efforts are. Last month, Raven Software made a pledge to players that it would provide more frequent updates regarding its ant-cheat progress, and that has certainly been the case over the last few weeks! Clearly, there has been a concerted effort to get rid of accounts that are making the overall experience less enjoyable for everyone else.

The latest anti-cheat announcement from Raven Software can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

#Warzone anti-cheat update. New banwave earlier today! 🚫 More to come… — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 16, 2021

The above Tweet was met with a heavy amount of cynicism from players. It seems that a lot of fans feel the bans aren't going far enough, like putting a bandaid on a bullet hole, as the expression goes. While the bans are a great temporary fix, most players want to know what measures are being taken to prevent these players from starting new accounts and simply starting up all over again. Most players would prefer to see real anti-cheat software implemented in the game instead. FaZe Clan's Austin "Pamaj" Pamajewon joined that chorus.

"Let’s have a bake sale to raise enough money for an anti cheat," Pamaj joked on Twitter.

It remains to be seen whether or not Raven Software's bans will have any real impact, but it's clear that the developer is struggling a bit in the court of public opinion. Warzone celebrated it's one-year anniversary earlier this month, but if the game is going to keep players interested, Raven and Activision will have to continue working to working behind the scenes to make sure that legitimate players remain invested. If hackers and cheaters continue to thrive, it could be harder for the two companies to keep players coming back.

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

