Call of Duty: Warzone: The Best Sykov Loadout to Use Before It Gets Nerfed

The new Sykov pistol in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone is a menace which naturally means that it’s going to get nerfed soon. Raven Software has already confirmed as much and said the Sykov will be part of “a significant balance pass” to different weapons, so may as well get in as much time with the busted weapon before it’s been nerfed. Thankfully, players have already determined what an optimal Sykov loadout looks like, so there’s not much question as to what you should be doing with the weapon to maximize your time with it.

The Sykov is first unlocked through completing the unlock challenge typically associated with new weapons. For this weapon, that means getting four kills using pistols in five different matches. The Sykov wasn’t unlocking properly for players before, but that’s been fixed now, so you’re free to progress towards the unlock when you can.

Once you’ve got the Sykov, you can embark on the atypical task of leveling up a secondary weapon over your other options. This’ll unlock all the attachments you need to get you that optimal loadout before it’s nerfed into the ground.

Players seemed pretty quick to reach a consensus on the best loadout for the Sykov, so it’s not hard to figure out what you should be using. Choose the options below and you’ll join the ranks of Sykov abusers in your next Warzone match.

Sykov Loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Sorokin 140mm Auto

Laser: 5mW Laser

Ammunition: 80 Round Drums

Perk: Akimbo

You can mess around with the loadout a bit to get it to your liking if you want to experiment with different options, but the most essential parts of the setup by far are the drums that let each pistol hold 80 rounds and the akimbo perk. With 160 rounds at your disposal coming from a full-auto weapon in close quarters, you’re sure to find your target. The only thing to be wary of is the other Sykov users, but that’s always the case whenever a busted gun gets released into Warzone.

A date for the balance pass on the Sykov wasn’t given by Raven Software, but it’ll probably come sooner rather than later considering how oppressive the weapon’s been in the short time it’s been available. It’s likely it’ll release next week, though there’s no telling if it’ll put the Sykov in a reasonable spot of if there will be more changes needed afterwards.