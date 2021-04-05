Call of Duty: Warzone Streamer Nickmercs Reveals "OP" Gun No One Is Using

✖

If you enjoy watching content creators that primarily play Call of Duty: Warzone, there's a decent chance that you're familiar with Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff. The streamer that is part of Faze Clan has been one of the most successful Call of Duty creators within the past few years, and as such, he has quite a few thoughts on the game. One of those thoughts that Kolcheff brought up to fans recently dealt with the current weapons meta in Warzone, which led to him revealing what he believes is a secretly "OP" gun.

Shared in one of the latest videos uploaded to his YouTube channel, Kolcheff believes that there is a gun in Call of Duty: Warzone that is somewhat being slept-on. While most players who frequent Warzone nowadays believe that the FFAR is the best gun in the game, Kolcheff said that he thinks the Groza is quickly becoming one of the better assault rifles to utilize. Although the Groza often isn't used as often as many prefer the MAC-10, Kolcheff said that he believes it all comes down to how it's being used.

"People swear by it, and honestly, it’s really not a bad gun. It’s pretty damn OP if you use it the right way,” Kolcheff said of the attention that the Groza has been getting. "I do think you can get away with using the Groza a little bit. In my opinion, it’s better than the MAC-10, it definitely replaces every other SMG. It shoots really fast, it kills really fast, it has high damage at close range. It’s got a big magazine. It’s not better than the FFAR, but it’s almost there.”

As Kolcheff says, the Call of Duty: Warzone meta still very much centers around the FFAR, so if you're looking to pick up kills for certain, it's definitely the gun you'll want to prioritize. Still, if you can't happen to get ahold of a FFAR, it sounds like you could definitely make the Groza work well, assuming you can use it properly.

What weapon do you happen to think is the best in Call of Duty: Warzone at the moment? Be sure to share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Dexerto]