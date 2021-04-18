Call of Duty: Warzone Streamer Nickmercs Reveals Game-Breaking Sykov Pistols Loadout

✖

A new Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 update will soon nerf the new Sykov Pistols, the Roze skin, and more. However, before that happens, the newly-added pistols are wreaking havoc on the current meta. And with the right loadout, the Sykov Pistols are borderline game-breaking, or at least in desperate need of balancing. That said, if you're looking for one of these over-powered loadouts, FaZe Clan and Call of Duty streamer Nickmercs has you covered.

In a new YouTube video, Nickmercs revealed a Sykov Pistols loadout that he claims will break the game and its current meta. Using the Monviso variant, Nickmercs has created a pretty deadly loadout featuring the Monolithic Suppressor, the Sorokin 140mm Auto, and 80 round drums. In addition to this, Nickmercs has bolstered the loadout with the 5mW laser and then completes it with the PP-Karabin stock.

By itself, this loadout is deadly enough, but Nickmercs compliments it with the Akimbo perk, which doubles the firepower of the pistols, though, in the process, makes the guns harder to use when aiming down sights.

Of course, this loadout doesn't magically make the pistols any better at mid-distance. If you're not an aggressive and mobile player, this loadout is going to be difficult to use.

It remains to be seen how this loadout will hold out when Season 3 launches next week on April 23 and the gun is tweaked by Raven Software. It's possible Raven Software will nerf them out of existence, but given how new they are it's possible a lighter nerf will be deployed.

There are a lot of changes coming soon that we think you’ll be happy to see: • An adjustment to Roze

• A significant balance pass to weapons such as the Tac Rifle Charlie, M16, FFAR 1, and Sykov

• Fix for MW weapon perks + sniper glint

• Change to how you acquire the RC-XD — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 16, 2021

