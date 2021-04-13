Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Developers Share Update on Removed Maps

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players got a couple of new maps not too long ago, but not all of them have stuck around since their release. Of the three maps which were quietly released in Modern Warfare, two of them were removed not long after they were added. Modern Warfare developer Infinity Ward has since addressed the removal of those maps and said that the maps “aren’t quite ready” and that players will get them back in the future when they’re re-added to the game.

The update on the Modern Warfare maps was shared by Infinity Ward through the developer’s social media accounts which was the first communication shared there about the game in around a month. The three maps – Drainage, Al-Raab Airbase, and Killhouse – were added without much fanfare to begin with which made it even more bewildering to see the first two of those three removed, but at least we’ll see them released at a later date once their issues have been taken care of.

We recently released two new maps to Modern Warfare, ‘Drainage’ and ‘Al-Raab Airbase’ which were available in private match. We temporarily removed them as they aren’t quite ready and need a bit more love before returning. We’ll update soon on when they’ll be back! — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 12, 2021

The Drainage map is one for the game’s Gunfight mode while Al-Raab Airbase is a more traditional 6v6 map. Killhouse is one that longtime Call of Duty players may recall comes from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, the predecessor to the newer Modern Warfare game. The three maps weren’t expected to be added to the game anyway which meant that people were more confused than anything else to see them added and then taken away.

The maps were unexpected mostly because Modern Warfare updates have naturally taken a backseat to those released for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. The two games are conjoined now just as Modern Warfare and Warzone once were, so naturally, the bulk of attention given to Call of Duty games goes to those two now. Modern Warfare players can at least still expect some updates periodically like the return of these two maps, however, at least until Infinity Ward says that it’s calling it quits on Modern Warfare content.