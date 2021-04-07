New Call of Duty 2021 Rumor Has COD Fans Worried About the Game

✖

A new Call of Duty 2021 rumor has COD fans worried about the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game. Activision has confirmed a new Call of Duty game is releasing later this year, but, so far, this is all it has said about the game. However, while Activision has been steadily silent, rumors and reports have flooded with a ton of unofficial information about the installment. Included in this information is word of the game's title -- Call of Duty: WWII Vanguard -- and that it will be set during/around World War 2.

The latest rumor to surface about the game comes the way of prominent Call of Duty insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, who doesn't reveal anything about the game, but does divulge a tidbit that has fans worried.

Taking to Twitter, Henderson didn't have much to say about the game, but revealed that the game is a "f*****g disaster." Unfortunately, Henderson doesn't elaborate on what he means by this, but the implication is it's not in a good state.

Fortunately for Sledgehammer Games -- who is expected to be at the helm of development -- this can be said about many games until a few weeks before release. Many games don't come together until the final weeks of development, so even if this year's installment isn't shaping up well, there's plenty of time for this to change.

That said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is Henderson not Activision or Sledgehammer Games, but it's unclear why he thinks this, though he notes more details will come later.

Call of Duty 2021 is set to release sometime this year. At the moment, there's been no word of platforms, but the game is presumably in development for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.