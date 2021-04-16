Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Making Nerfs to OP Guns and Pay-to-Win Skin

✖

Raven Software has teased Call of Duty: Warzone players about an upcoming Season 3 update that will nerf and buff several different guns and loadouts in the game, as well as finally address the Roze skin, which players have been calling pay-to-win for months. Right now, there's no word of when this update will release, but Raven Software seems to tease it will release next week, alongside Season 3 and a few "surprises."

The news comes way of the studio's official Twitter account, which recently replied to 100 Thieves Co-Owner and streamer Jack “CouRage” Dunlop, who made a tweet addressing the developer asking for the following: a functioning streamer mode, the removal and refund of the Roze skin, less Dead Silence and Stopping Power, and to make Bounties drop consolation loot when unavailable.

To this, Raven Software revealed it has "a lot of changes coming soon" that it thinks the content creator will be "happy to see."

"Hey CouRage! Thanks for sharing this list," reads the reply. We want to reassure you, and the rest of the community, that we’re constantly on the lookout for ways to improve the game. There are a lot of changes coming soon that we think you’ll be happy to see."

At this point, Raven Software provided a few specifics, noting the following is coming: an adjustment to Roze, a significant balance pass to weapons (including the Tac Rifle Charlie, M16, FFAR 1, and Sykov), a fix for Modern Warfare weapon perks and sniper glint, and a change to how you acquire the RC-XD.

There are a lot of changes coming soon that we think you’ll be happy to see: • An adjustment to Roze

• A significant balance pass to weapons such as the Tac Rifle Charlie, M16, FFAR 1, and Sykov

• Fix for MW weapon perks + sniper glint

• Change to how you acquire the RC-XD — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 16, 2021

As noted, Raven Software didn't exactly disclose when any of this is releasing, but it concluded by saying it has "a lot more in store, including some big surprises next week."

Of course, as more details on this upcoming update and the changes it's making surface, we will update the story. However, it sounds like we will be in the dark until at least next week.