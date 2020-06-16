Call of Duty: Warzone Players Are Begging for the Return of Plunder
Recently, Call of Duty: Warzone dropped the popular Plunder mode to make more room for MP trial and Warzone Rumble. The game will see some future UI updates to make sure there's room for more modes in the future, but players have been quite unhappy with the change, in the meantime. Joe Cecot, Infinity Ward's co-design director of multiplayer, has already stated that the mode will be coming back. Unfortunately, it seems that it can't come soon enough for a lot of Call of Duty: Warzone players. Many have taken to social media to air their grievances, and there's even a Change.org petition to bring it back!
@Activision why did you guys remove the blood money from warzone? Bring the plunder back! #Warzone #Plunder— Tayyab Sadiq (@tayyabsa) June 16, 2020
BRING BACK #PLUNDER #BLOODMONEY @CallofDuty #warzone #COD— P A N D A (@pandapop252) June 16, 2020
Plunder is literally one of the best ideas that’s come from call of duty in a long while and you go and ruin the game for what? Warzone rumble? I know it’s ur game but if you want ur player base to be happy #bringbackplunder @InfinityWard— Bee_Softy (@BeezZz15) June 16, 2020
@CallofDuty really removed PLUNDER from warzone? Thank God The last of us is about to drop. #byebyecod
Makes sense to remove a fun and unique game mode to add a stale one like TDM.— Sq_Customs (@sq_customs) June 16, 2020
Literally crying cause I can’t play blood money/plunder on Warzone rn 😭😭😭😭— Georgie (@georgiele1113) June 16, 2020
I only played warzone for plunder— CANT GO BROKE (@Ekyles_) June 16, 2020
I regret buying the season 4 battle pass, without the plunder/blood money mode for quads, I have no reason to play warzone.— Thiago Bueno 🇧🇷 (🏡) (@ThgBueno) June 15, 2020
They took plunder off of warzone?! I am DEVASTATED @CallofDuty WHY— m c k a y l a (@mckaylahaines) June 15, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.