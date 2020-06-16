Call of Duty: Warzone Players Are Begging for the Return of Plunder

Recently, Call of Duty: Warzone dropped the popular Plunder mode to make more room for MP trial and Warzone Rumble. The game will see some future UI updates to make sure there's room for more modes in the future, but players have been quite unhappy with the change, in the meantime. Joe Cecot, Infinity Ward's co-design director of multiplayer, has already stated that the mode will be coming back. Unfortunately, it seems that it can't come soon enough for a lot of Call of Duty: Warzone players. Many have taken to social media to air their grievances, and there's even a Change.org petition to bring it back!

