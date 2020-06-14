Infinity Ward Teases What's Coming in Next Call of Duty: Warzone Update

✖

It's only been a few days since Activision released Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone, but it appears that more updates to the game will be on the way in the near future. On Twitter, FaZe Clan's Daniel Kang asked Joe Cecot whether or not Quads would be added back to the top of the list in Warzone. Cecot replied that changes are coming to the game's UI, in order to make it easier to locate Warzone's various modes, and to add more in the future. Cecot is the co-design director of multiplayer for Infinity Ward, so Warzone players can definitely trust the source, on this one!

While UI updates aren't the most exciting thing in the world, it does show that developers Infinity Ward and Raven Software are committed to making sure that the game continues to evolve, and become more user friendly. Online multiplayer games like Warzone can only continue to thrive as long as fans keep coming back, so minor quality of life updates are every bit as important as the major ones.

Since the game's release back in March, Call of Duty: Warzone has seen a steady stream of updates, and that's likely played some role in the game's success. Last month, Activision Blizzard announced that the game had seen 60 million unique players. Little information has been revealed about the game's retention rates, but Warzone's popularity is impossible to deny. It will be interesting to see if the game can continue to attract a similar level of attention from players.

It will be back in there after the weekend :). In the next big update there are further improvements to this UI to allow for more room / visibility. — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) June 13, 2020

In addition to the upcoming UI changes, Cecot also confirmed that Plunder will return soon. The mode was apparently removed in order to make room for MP trial and Warzone Rumble, but it will be back at some point in the near future.

It will be back soon. Just made room for MP trial and Warzone Rumble. I love it too :) — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) June 13, 2020

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

