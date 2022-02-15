Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Bunker Mystery Solved

In Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2, the Caldera map added seven new bunkers. Upon entry, players discovered that the bunkers have Morse code playing in them. Given how passionate the Call of Duty audience is, it should come as little surprise that fans have already managed to translate the Morse code for all seven of these locations! The discovery was made by @Geekypastimes and his Discord, and shared on Twitter by moderator @Maisedeux. Interestingly enough, one of these clues references a battleship that is located 22 miles off the north coast of Caldera. That sure sounds like something that could come into play later in the season!

The Tweet from @Maisedeux can be found embedded below.

Updated the Caldera Hatch Map with the new Runway hatch added in the 1.53 update & correct numbering system. Also put together a quick version with the morse code found in the hatch. Thanks as always to @geekypastimes & the Discord. @RavenSoftware GG on the update! 👏 pic.twitter.com/2GbRm7DIaH — Maisdeux (@Maisdeux_) February 15, 2022

Deciphering the Morse Code took an incredibly long time, and readers can see some of the hours that were spent on the mystery in a video that can be found right here. The achievement is a huge testament to @Geekypastimes and everyone involved with the process! It’s evident from the video that this was not an easy process, but it all worked out in the end. Activision and its Call of Duty teams have a lot of passion for these types of puzzles, and it’s always cool to see fans working together to figure things out; Raven Software probably didn’t expect anyone to get this cracked so quickly!

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 has only been available for a brief amount of time, so it will be interesting to see how fans feel about it over the coming weeks. Season 2 was supposed to drop at the beginning of February, but it was pushed back so developers could work on polishing up some of the issues that have plagued Call of Duty as a whole over the last few months. Hopefully, things are starting to improve!

Call of Duty: Warzone is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

