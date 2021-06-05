Call of Duty: Warzone K/D Stats Reveal the Best Season 3 Guns

✖

Unofficial Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 K/D stats have revealed the best guns in the game, and the top two dogs won't come as a surprise to anyone playing the free-to-play PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S title. Since Raven Software took over the game's development from Infinity Ward, the meta has been in a great place, and bolstered by frequent updates featuring gun balance changes. That said, two consistently over-achieving guns this season have been the AMAX and the CW AK47, both of which have the highest K/D combo so far this season, despite nerfs along the way.

The stats come the way of WZ Ranked and JGOD, and it's important to note they aren't conclusive and may not be wholly indicative of the entire player base. That said, it's hard to imagine these two guns not at the top of the K/D list for the season. With so many "best loadout" articles and videos out there, it's very easy to find OP loadouts for the best guns, which in turn leads to a few weapons being heavily used compared to the rest of the game's arsenal. These two guns fall into this category.

Looking through @WZRanked and the Highest KD combo is the AMAX and the CW AK47 in Warzone. pic.twitter.com/3agxFiRFCO — James - JGOD (@JGODYT) May 31, 2021

Season 4 is right around the corner, so it remains to be seen how much longer these two will dominate these types of stat lines, as you'd imagine some meta-shaking nerfs and buffs are coming alongside the new season, plus of course new weapons.

