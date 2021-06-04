Call of Duty: Warzone Server Issues Reported, Raven Software Responds

✖

Call of Duty: Warzone headed into the weekend with a Double XP event to give players more of an incentive to play more over the next few days, but the servers aren’t holding up their end of the bargain right now. Warzone developer Raven Software tweeted about servers issues on Friday following reports from other players who shared similar experiences online and said that they couldn’t get into games or that they were getting booted from their matches. No timeframe has yet been given for when the issue will be fixed, but Raven Software said it’s looking into the problem.

The issues began occurring in Warzone Friday afternoon with Raven Software acknowledging the issues Warzone players were facing around the same time. The developer said it was investigating the issue and would have more information when it’s available, but that’s all that could be said for now.

❗ We are investigating an issue in #Warzone where players are unable to join matches. We will provide more updates as soon as they are available! — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) June 4, 2021

Over on the Activision Support page for the Call of Duty games, it says Warzone is online and operational with no problems listed. It might be up for many players, but for many still, they’re having a hard time getting into their games.

Is anyone aware that the EU servers are down? @RavenSoftware Many thanks, A lot of Warzone players — afcDonz (@AfcDonz) June 4, 2021

Warzone servers are down again pic.twitter.com/nyohHjDEtw — ֆɛǟռ (@tape_five) June 4, 2021

Once the server problems are actually resolved, players should be able to hop back into Warzone again to take advantage of the Double XP weekend live for the next couple of days. That same event is also live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, a game which doesn’t appear to be having the same server problems right now, so if you still want to grind out some XP while you wait for Warzone’s problems to be resolved, that’s another option.

Both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War recently got a new weapon added to the game, too. That gun’s called the “AMP63,” and unlike some other new weapons that have been added to the Call of Duty games in the past, it doesn’t appear to be busted in any way.

Raven Software will likely provide more context on the issues as they’re resolved, so expect to see more updates from the developer in the next couple of hours.